WWE Main Event tapings in Memphis

The following WWE Main Event tapings took place before RAW last night in Memphis.

* Dana Brooke def. Alicia Fox

* Mustafa Ali def. Ariya Daivari

After RAW went off the air, Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt in a post-taping bonus match.

Source: PWInsider.com

