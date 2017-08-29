Samoa Joe suffered some sort of injury to his knee over the weekend during a WWE live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas according to multiple wrestling media reports.

Joe was scheduled at one point to wrestle John Cena on last night’s RAW in Memphis, but was pulled from the show. He also was pulled from the live event in Tupelo on Sunday.

Early estimates have Joe missing around four to six weeks from the ring as a result.

WWE has yet to officially confirm the injury as of Tuesday morning.

Sources: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online, PWInsider.com