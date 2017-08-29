Video was released on Twitter early this morning showing Xavier Woods experiencing some sort of injury to his left knee at last night’s WWE live event in Texarkana.

Woods was attempting to execute a tornado DDT and immediately drops in pain holding his knee after dropping his left leg on the ring attempting the move.

WWE officials confirmed to The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online that Woods will be undergoing a medical evaluation at the Smackdown taping tonight in Little Rock.

You can check out a clip of the injury below courtesy of @HeelByNatureYT on Twitter.