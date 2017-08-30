Charlotte provides update on Ric Flair

WWE has posted an interview with Charlotte Flair backstage at last night’s Smackdown Live taping in Little Rock where she provides an update on her father, Ric Flair.

Charlotte noted that a long recovery is ahead, but that she wouldn’t have returned to the road with WWE if he wasn’t already seeing some improvement.

