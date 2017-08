As announced on last night’s 8/29 Smackdown Live, the following matches are set for next week’s 9/5 Smackdown Live from Lexington:

* WWE Title #1 Contenders Match: Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya vs. Carmella

* Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day