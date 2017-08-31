Triple H talks Mayweather vs McGregor
Paul “Triple H” Levesque made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday to discuss the big Mayweather vs McGregor fight this past Saturday, the introduction of the Mae Young Classic tournament and the possibility of Ronda Rousey wrestling for WWE.
Booker T talks commentary
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T made an appearance on Ring Rust Radio where he discussed doing commentary for WWE as part of RAW every Monday night.
“Man, I love it. I love having the best seat in the house and watching the young guys go out there and do their thing. It’s their time now and I embrace it. I push them to go as far as they can go and do much more than Booker T did. I love making the transition and changing my levels and being able to still be around what I love more than anything. Then to try and figure out the nuances of that game as well. Just being a commentator is not as easy as people think with going out there and talking for three hours. So, I don’t call myself a commentator, I call myself an analyst. I know my role and I go out there and try and have fun with it every week because you just never know when it’s going to be the last time. So, for me, making that transition and doing a job that I never imagined or dreamt of doing was surreal. I don’t have any broadcast experience or anything like that, but I used to play around doing commentary in the back. One day they said, “Hey Book, you want to try this out?” So, I went out and tried it. The thing is you never know what you can do until you try it. Even if you try, you still may fail but that’s when you have to go and prepare because if you’re not prepared, you’re preparing to fail. That’s my advice to the young people is just prepare.”