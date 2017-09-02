WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair issued a new video to fans on Saturday morning in his first on-camera comments since being hospitalized three weeks ago in Atlanta.

Flair, who appears to have dropped some weight in the last few weeks, was very candid in his remarks and thanked fans for all of the love and support in recent weeks.

“Hey – to all my fans out there, let it be known worldwide, the Nature Boy, woooooo, is back up and running. Looking as only as I can look. I want to tell all of my fans out there, thank you for all of the love and support. And I will see you in the very, very, very, very, very, very near future. Woooooooooooooooo.”

You can check out the video clip below released by Flair.