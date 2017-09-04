Update (2:52 p.m. ET): Graves just indicated on Twitter that he isn’t leaving RAW.

On Monday, WWE announced via Twitter the following changes to the commentary teams in wake of the departure of JBL from the Smackdown Live commentary team:

* Corey Graves will replace JBL on the Smackdown Live team, joining Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton going forward.

* Graves will be leaving his duties on the commentary teams for Main Event and 205 Live, where he did commentary with Phillips for Main Event and Vic Joesph for 205 Live.

* NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness will replace Graves on the commentary teams for Main Event and 205 Live going forward.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • goddessroleplay

    Corey Graves is a good choice as I feel like he is the better heel commentator . Would LOVE if Renee Young go to do play by play commentary but she may have to friendly a voice for it.

  • SteelCity1981

    who will replace him for raws commentary is my question if he is going to smackdown.

  • BornFreeOrDie

    He’s not leaving RAW he’s gonna do both shows & thats the best choice since Graves is the best commentator in WWE today.

  • unknown

    So he gets to bully Byron again.

  • JFJ

    Somebody commented without reading the article.