Update (2:52 p.m. ET): Graves just indicated on Twitter that he isn’t leaving RAW.

Just to clear up any confusion, I'm NOT leaving #RAW. I'm joining #SDLive too! Hey @ShinsukeN, get that knee ready! — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 4, 2017

On Monday, WWE announced via Twitter the following changes to the commentary teams in wake of the departure of JBL from the Smackdown Live commentary team:

* Corey Graves will replace JBL on the Smackdown Live team, joining Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton going forward.

* Graves will be leaving his duties on the commentary teams for Main Event and 205 Live, where he did commentary with Phillips for Main Event and Vic Joesph for 205 Live.

* NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness will replace Graves on the commentary teams for Main Event and 205 Live going forward.