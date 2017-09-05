Orton vs. Nakamura on Smackdown Live

Scheduled for tonight’s Smackdown Live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura to determine a new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship.

Also advertised for the show is WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya vs. Carmella in a non-title match, one week before Natalya defends her title against Naomi.

Tonight will also be the first night for Corey Graves on Smackdown Live commentary after news broke on Friday that JBL would be leaving his spot at ringside going forward.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

RAW on Christmas night update

In response to WWE confirming on Monday that the company would be presenting live RAW broadcasts on both Christmas and New Year’s night, both Reby and Beth Hardy took to Twitter to respond to the announcement.

Christmas is ruined 😔😢 pic.twitter.com/dar2lWAmxc — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 4, 2017

Christmas Day. Really??? Some are sensitive to my "public complaining" so let me NOT publicly complain about our Christmas Day without Jeff😒 — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) September 4, 2017