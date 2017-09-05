Main event set for WWE Hell in a Cell

Following tonight’s Smackdown Live in Sioux Falls, the main event for Hell in a Cell is now set for the upcoming Smackdown-only PPV on October 8.

Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch from SummerSlam in August. It was not made clear if the match would be taking place inside the Hell in a Cell structure based on early advertising by WWE on Tuesday night.

Loaded Smackdown in Las Vegas

WWE announced a loaded lineup for next week’s Smackdown in Las Vegas.

Advertised for the show is three championship matches including AJ Styles defending the WWE United States Championship against Tye Dillinger, The Usos defending the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The New Day in a Street Fight and Natalya defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Naomi.

Also set for the show is an appearance by Vince McMahon where it was teased he would be confronting Kevin Owens. This comes after the storyline on Tuesday night where Shane McMahon was “suspended indefinitely” by Vince himself after Shane had attacked Owens earlier in the night during the opening segment of the show.

