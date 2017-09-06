WWE RAW Ratings are in for September 4, 2017.

This week’s Labor Day edition of the show from Omaha drew 2.93 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is a drop from last week’s show that drew 3.30 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

College Football on ESPN won the night on cable (5.13 million viewers).

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.069 (down from 3.384 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.978 (down from 3.364 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.750 (down from 3.163 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Big Show vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match, averaged a 1.04 rating for the night. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 1.16 rating.