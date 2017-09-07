The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for September 5, 2017.

This week’s episode from Sioux Falls drew 2.58 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.46 million viewers. WWE came in at the No. 2 spot for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographics.

“American Horror Story” on FX took the top spot for the night (3.93 million viewers).

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a No. 1 Contenders match, averaged a 0.80 rating on Tuesday night. This is up from last week’s 0.76 rating.