WWE.com announced on Thursday that upcoming NXT live events in Florida the next week have been officially postponed due to the arrival of Hurricane Irma to the region.

Live events scheduled for Daytona Beach (September 8), Crystal River (September 9), Lakeland (September 14) and Dade City (September 15) are all officially postponed.

The Dade City live event has been rescheduled for October 5, with previously purchased tickets being honored for that event. Florida remains under a state emergency as Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in the state by this weekend.