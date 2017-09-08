Upcoming WWE schedule for 9/8-9/14

A look at the upcoming WWE schedule from September 8-September 14, 2017.

* NXT live event in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada tonight (September 8).

* NXT live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday (September 9).

* Monday Night RAW taping live in Anaheim, California on Monday (September 11).

* Smackdown Live taping in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday (September 12).

* NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University on Wednesday (September 13).

* WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii on Wednesday (September 13).

* WWE live event in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday (September 14).

As always, Wrestleview.com is seeking live reports from those attending.

You can send all live reports to: AdamMartin@wrestleview.com.

Ronda Rousey at Mae Young Classic

WWE.com is promoting that a red carpet special for the finals of the Mae Young Tournament will air live this Tuesday afternoon on Facebook Live

Slated to appear includes former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, former Team USA soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo, cast members from Netflix’s hit series “GLOW”, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and more WWE Superstars.

The finals of the Mae Young Tournament this Tuesday will feature Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler. WWE posted this clip below hyping Rousey and the finals.