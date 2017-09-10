Nia Jax part of Fashion Show

Yahoo.com is featuring an article about WWE star Nia Jax taking part in the Curvy Con fashion show this past Friday in New York City.

The show also featured models Liza Golden, Precious Lee and Marquita Pring.

Jax shared this photo on Twitter from the event.

Lesnar vs. Strowman tale of the tape

WWE.com is featuring a tale of the tape between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman ahead of the WWE Universal Championship match at No Mercy on September 24.