Early 9/11 WWE RAW Preview

WWE RAW is live tonight from Anaheim, California.

Nothing has been officially advertised for tonight’s show as of this writing, although Universal Champion Brock Lesnar had been advertised as appearing in the market.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW beginning tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Ohno heading to ICW in Scotland

NXT star Kassius Ohno has been announced for the 9/17 ICW live event in Newcastle, England. Ohno will challenge Joe Coffey for the ICW Championship in the main event.

Ohno has wrestled Coffey before in ICW prior to his NXT signing in early 2017 as Chris Hero. ICW is another UK promotion that currently has a working relationship with WWE, explaining the reasoning behind Ohno’s appearance as WWE and NXT stars have appeared at ICW shows before, including Finn Balor and Mick Foley.