AJ Styles appears at indie event

WWE US Champion AJ Styles appeared over the weekend at a reunion show for indie promotion NWA Wildside in Georgia, a promotion that Styles wrestled for during the early stages of his career back in the early-2000s.

Always a joy to see and chat with @AJStylesOrg Excited beyond words to see and hear him at Wildside Reunion. Just a Southern Boy! pic.twitter.com/xHpGDvnpHH — Papa Hales (@MikeHales9) September 10, 2017

MYC special airing after RAW

A 30-minute recap special for the Mae Young Classic is slated to air following RAW tonight on WWE Network, hosted by Charly Caruso, as a way to prepare viewers for Tuesday night’s live Finals, featuring Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler. There will also be a bonus 6-Woman Tag match shown that was taped during the tournament back in July of Jazzy Gabert, Tessa Blanchard and Kay Lee Ray vs. Santana Garrett, Sarah Logan and Marti Belle.

Wrestleview.com will have a live recap of the Mae Young Classic Finals on Tuesday night.