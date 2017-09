WWE.com has announced┬áJohn Cena vs. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns vs. Jason Jordan will take place on tonight’s WWE RAW live from Anaheim, California.

Both matches are first-time match-ups, with the Reigns vs. Jordan match taking place storyline wise due to the fact that Cena faced Jordan on last week’s episode of RAW.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW beginning tonight at 8:00 PM ET.