WWE Main Event tapings in Anaheim

The following matches were taped before last night’s RAW in Anaheim for Main Event.

* Rhyno def. Dash Wilder.

* Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Mustafa Ali def. Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar in a six man Cruiserweight tag team match.

9/11 Post-WWE RAW videos

WWE posted the following video clips following RAW last night in Anaheim.