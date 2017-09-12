Three live WWE tapings will be taking place tonight from Las Vegas at the Thomas and Mack Center featuring Smackdown Live, 205 Live and the finals of the Mae Young Classic.

Scheduled for tonight’s Smackdown Live is a loaded lineup featuring the return of Vince McMahon to WWE television, AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger for the WWE United States Championship, The Usos vs. The New Day in a Street Fight for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships and Natalya vs. Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Also taking place tonight following Smackdown is the finals of the Mae Young Classic tournament that will go live at 10:00 p.m. ET (9:00 CT) on the WWE Network featuring Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler in the finals.

WWE 205 Live is advertised to air live at 10:30 p.m. ET (9:30 CT) on the network following the Mae Young Classic featuring Rich Swann vs. TJP.

Wrestleview.com will have full live reports of all three shows later tonight.