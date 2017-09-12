Big Show to undergo hip surgery

WWE.com is reporting that Big Show will be undergoing surgery on his hip later this month (September 29 to be exact). His original procedure was delayed due to Hurricane Irma.

Big Show talked at length about the upcoming surgery in a few weeks.

“I have to have the hip resurfaced. There’s been some traumatic injury done to the hip in the match with Braun Strowman. It’s frustrating as hell to be in the best shape I’ve been in my career, but that match, I kind of put a lot out on the table and I’m paying the price for it now. Going forward, I’m very confident in the medical team that’s doing the surgery … we’re gonna go forward from there and see what my options are.”

Update on Mick Foley’s knee surgery

Mick Foley posted an update on Twitter noting that he is doing fine after undergoing a full replacement of his right knee on Monday morning.