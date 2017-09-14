NXT TV tapings still on for Thursday

The scheduled NXT TV tapings for this week will take place tonight (Thursday, September 14) as scheduled in Winter Park, Florida despite the campus being shut down due to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Full Sail issued this tweet confirming the tapings tonight.

Stephanie McMahon book update

Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter this week that her new book is “officially on hold.”

McMahon’s tweet can be viewed below.

