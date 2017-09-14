WWE RAW Ratings are in for September 11, 2017.

This week’s show from Anaheim drew 2.90 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com this week.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.93 million viewers. While the show did see a drop, WWE was able to retain a majority of the audience despite facing very heavy competition from the NFL with two Monday Night Football games on ESPN.

Monday Night Football on ESPN dominated the night on cable this week, with Saints vs. Vikings drawing 11.39 million viewers and Chargers vs. Bronocos drawing 9.94 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 3, No. 5 and No. 7 for the night on cable.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.002 (down from 3.069 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.987 (up from 2.978 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.699 (down from 2.750 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and The Hardy Boyz vs. Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Sheamus and Cesaro, averaged a 0.99 rating for the night. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 1.04 rating.