The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for September 12, 2017.

This week’s episode from Las Vegas drew 2.75 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.58 million viewers. WWE came in at the No. 2 spot for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographics.

“American Horror Story” on FX once again won the night on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Vince McMahon’s return to WWE television, averaged a 0.88 rating on Tuesday night. This is up from last week’s 0.80 rating.