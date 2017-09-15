The following was taped on Thursday from Full Sail University.

9/14 WWE NXT TV taping results:

Dark Match: The returning TM-61 def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

* GM William Regal announces a series of matches to determine who will join Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane in a Fatal 4-Way Match at TakeOver: Houston on November 18 to determine the new NXT Women’s Champion.

* SAnitY promo. Eric Young challenges Adam Cole to a match for later on.

* Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan. Danny Burch makes the save for Lorcan after.

* Heavy Machinery won a squash match.

* Liv Morgan def. Vanessa Borne

* Kassius Ohno def. Fabian Aichner

* Adam Cole promo, officially declaring that his faction with Fish and O’Reilly is named Undisputed.

* Adam Cole def. NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young.

* Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot def. Iconic.

* Aleister Black vs. the debuting former ROH star Lio Rush never gets started as Velveteen Dream attacks Rush during his entrance, yelling at Black to notice him.

* Kairi Sane def. Aliyah.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Roderick Strong to retain the title. Undisputed has words with Strong at the top of the entrance ramp after.

* Peyton Royce def. Nikki Cross and Liv Morgan to advance to the NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match after the debuting Taynara Conti interfered to cost Cross the match, revealing herself as the newest member of Undisputed.

* Velveteen Dream def. Lio Rush.

* Lars Sullivan def. Danny Burch.

* The Street Profits win a squash match.

* Andrade Cien Almas w/Zelina Vega def. Johnny Gargano.

* Ember Moon def. Sonya Deville and Ruby Riot to advance to the NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match. Riot appeared to have hurt her ankle during the match and needed to be helped to the back after.

* Aleister Black def. Raul Mendoza. Velveteen Dream was at ringside.

* Kassius Ohno def. Cezar Bononi.

* SAnitY def. Undisputed by DQ when the Authors of Pain returned and laid out SAnitY.

Source: PWInsider.com