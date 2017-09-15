Styles vs. Corbin set for 9/19 Smackdown Live

WWE.com has officially confirmed that AJ Styles will defend the WWE US Championship against Baron Corbin on next week’s Smackdown Live from Oakland.

This match was made on this past week’s episode of Smackdown Live where Corbin declared that he would answer AJ Styles’ open challenge.

Upcoming WWE schedule

Upcoming WWE schedule of live events from September 15 to September 21, 2017.

* 9/16 live event in Osaka, Japan

* 9/16 live event in Brisbane, Australia

* 9/16 NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida

* 9/17 live event in Shenzhen, China

* 9/18 RAW TV tapings in San Jose, California

* 9/19 Smackdown Live TV Tapings in Oakland, California

* 9/21 NXT live event in Lowell, Massachusetts

As always, if you are attending any of these events we are seeking live reports.

Send all live reports to: AdamMartin@wrestleview.com.