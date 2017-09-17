WWE issued the following statement regarding the passing of Bobby Heenan.

As reported earlier, Heenan passed away on Sunday at the age of 73.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, regarded by many as the greatest manager in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 73.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Bobby Heenan was the “The Brain” behind some of the most prolific Superstars in sports-entertainment history. Heenan plied his trade as their mischievous manager by running his mouth on their behalf with a sarcastic wit considered among the best in the business.”

  • Victor Fiori

    RIP Brain. Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon were legendary on commentary back on the 80s and early 90s.

  • Zach Steven Whitlow

    Heenan was far before my time but just watching him on YouTube and the WWE network, I can safely say he was one of the most entertaining personalities in WWE history. His performance in the 1992 rumble was almost better than the actual match. RIP to the Weasel

  • Steven Herrera

    Say it ain’t so!

  • inmytree81

    No one better. They’re together again.

  • inmytree81

    Agreed. Greatest of all time!