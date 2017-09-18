MYC star loses mask at CMLL event

Mae Young Classic competitor Princesa Sugehit was unmasked at this past weekend’s CMLL Anniversary show, losing a Mask vs. Mask match to Zeuxis.

Sugehit was revealed as 37-year old Ernestina Sugehit Salazar Martinez. Sugehit was the first woman to ever lose her mask on a CMLL Anniversary show.

Irwin family joins Titus Worldwide

WWE posted a video from their live events in Australia this past weekend, filming a segment where Terri and Robert Irwin, the widow and son of the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, became honorary members of Titus Worldwide.