Bliss vs. Jax on WWE RAW tonight

WWE RAW is live tonight from San Jose, California.

Tonight is the go-home show for this Sunday’s No Mercy PPV. Scheduled for tonight in San Jose is WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is advertised locally as appearing.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW beginning tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Nikki Bella on Dancing with the Stars

The new season of the hit ABC show “Dancing with the Stars” premieres tonight at 8:00 PM ET (7:00 CT) on ABC against RAW.

WWE star Nikki Bella will be competing on the show as part of this season’s cast that includes former NFL star Terrell Owens, former NBA star Derek Fisher and actor Frankie Muniz. Extra filmed the following segment with Nikki Bella you can view below.