The Twitter account for the Greensboro Coliseum is listing the Starrcade name for an upcoming WWE live event on November 25 during Thanksgiving weekend in Greensboro, North Carlina, which was the original time frame for the classic events in the 1980s.

Starrcade was one of the main PPV events for 18 years in the NWA’s Jim Crockett Promotions and later WCW, with the PPV series running from 1983 to 2000. Greensboro was the original city that Starrcade was held in from 1983 to 1986 before branching out.

As a play off of the first Starrcade in 1983 (headlined by two cage matches featuring Ric Flair vs. Harley Race for the NWA Title), the 11/25 live event will be headlined by two steel cage matches featuring WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair.

Also advertised for the rest of the card includes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin and Rusev, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Usos, Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler and an appearance by The Hardy Boyz. WWE Hall of Famers and fixtures of Starrcade The Rock and Roll Express and Ricky Steamboat are also scheduled to appear at the event.

It remains to be seen if this will be run as a special on the WWE Network.