Following this week’s WWE RAW from San Jose, a new title match for No Mercy this Sunday night in Los Angeles has been officially announced for the RAW-only show.

The Miz will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Jason Jordan after Jordan won a No. 1 Contenders Six-Pack Challenge on Monday night.

Bayley also made her return to television and has been added to the WWE RAW Women’s Championship match making it a Fatal 5-Way featuring champion Alexa Bliss defending against Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Emma and now Bayley.

Here is the updated card for No Mercy this Sunday night.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Fatal 5-Way Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Emma vs. Bayley

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore

