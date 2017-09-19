Following this week’s WWE RAW from San Jose, a new title match for No Mercy this Sunday night in Los Angeles has been officially announced for the RAW-only show.
The Miz will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Jason Jordan after Jordan won a No. 1 Contenders Six-Pack Challenge on Monday night.
Bayley also made her return to television and has been added to the WWE RAW Women’s Championship match making it a Fatal 5-Way featuring champion Alexa Bliss defending against Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Emma and now Bayley.
Here is the updated card for No Mercy this Sunday night.
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Fatal 5-Way Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Emma vs. Bayley
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore
