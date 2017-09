The Tampa Bay Times is featuring an article on the passing of Bobby Heenan on Sunday, noting that Heenan’s passing was the result of organ failure.

Heenan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002 and while he has been in remission since 2004, organ failure brought on by the disease led to his passing.

“It was just his time,” was the comment provided by Jessica Solt, Heenan’s daughter.

WWE posted the following tribute to Heenan that aired Monday night on RAW.