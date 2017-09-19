Paige provides update on WWE return

Paige shared the following photo on Twitter yesterday noting that she is back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando getting ready for a return to the ring.

She underwent surgery on her neck last October and has remained in the headlines the last year with her current fiancé and former WWE star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio).

She has not wrestled on WWE television for well over a year now.

Videos after RAW in San Jose

WWE posted these video clips after last night’s RAW in San Jose.