Paige provides update on WWE return

Paige shared the following photo on Twitter yesterday noting that she is back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando getting ready for a return to the ring.

She underwent surgery on her neck last October and has remained in the headlines the last year with her current fiancΓ© and former WWE star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio).

She has not wrestled on WWE television for well over a year now.

Videos after RAW in San Jose

WWE posted these video clips after last night’s RAW in San Jose.