WWE RAW Ratings are in for September 18, 2017.

This week’s show from San Jose drew 2.83 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com this week.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.90 million viewers. All three hours of the show came in at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 for the night on cable on Monday. The one negative is that viewers tuned out the show as the show progressed.

“Monday Night Football” on ESPN won the night on cable (12.29 million viewers).

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.123 (up from 3.002 viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.844 (down from 2.987 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.532 (down from 2.699 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Six Pack Challenge to determine a new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at No Mercy, averaged a 0.92 rating for the night. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 0.99 rating.