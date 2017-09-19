During tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live from Oakland, a new Hell in a Cell matches has been added to the Smackdown-only show in three weeks in Detroit.
The New Day will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos with the Usos claiming the rematch clause after losing the titles last week.
Also official for the show is Natalya defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair after Charlotte became No. 1 contender on Tuesday.
#TheQueen is coming for her throne… #SDLive #Fatal4Way #HIAC @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/EHf51Q4aKK
Here is the updated card for Hell in a Cell on October 8.
Hell in a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair