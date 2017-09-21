WWE issued a response on Thursday to an article posted by The Washington Post on Wednesday about what they perceived as “racist promos” by WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to Shinsuke Nakamura during the 9/19 episode of Smackdown Live in Oakland.

“Just like many other TV shows or movies, WWE creates programming with fictional personalities that incorporates real world issues and sensitive subjects. As a producer of such TV shows, WWE Corporate is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.”

The Post asked fans who attended Smackdown Live in Oakland to send in e-mails to give a reaction to the promo conducted by Mahal as during the promo segment on Tuesday, the Oakland crowd chanted “THAT’S TOO FAR” after Mahal compared Nakamura to “Mr. Miyagi” from the Karate Kid movie franchise.

If anyone was at last night's WWE #SmackDownLIVE in Oakland, please contact me for a story about racist promos. marissa.payne@washpost.com — Marissa Payne (@MarissaPayne) September 20, 2017

As of Thursday morning, WWE has yet to post a video clip of Mahal’s promo onto their YouTube channel or even on WWE.com.