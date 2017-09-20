The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for September 19, 2017.

This week’s episode from Oakland drew 2.51 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.75 million viewers. WWE once again came in at No. 1 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

“American Horror Story” on FX once again won the night on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by a Fatal Four Way match featuring Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina vs. Naomi, averaged a 0.74 rating. This is down from last week’s 0.88 rating.