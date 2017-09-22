Kickoff Show match set for No Mercy
WWE.com has announced the match set for the No Mercy Kickoff Show this Sunday night in Los Angeles airing live on the WWE Network and other platforms.
Official for the show starting at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT) is Apollo Crews vs. Elias.
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of No Mercy this Sunday night.
BREAKING: #TitusWorldwide's @ApolloCrews will go one-on-one with @IAmEliasWWE THIS SUNDAY on #WWENoMercy Kickoff! https://t.co/m8X04y97Gd pic.twitter.com/C7VJ8jefJy
— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2017
Look back at Sting vs. Seth Rollins
WWE has posted a new 360° virtual interview with Sting and Seth Rollins looking back at Sting’s final wrestling match against Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015.