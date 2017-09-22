Kickoff Show match set for No Mercy

WWE.com has announced the match set for the No Mercy Kickoff Show this Sunday night in Los Angeles airing live on the WWE Network and other platforms.

Official for the show starting at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT) is Apollo Crews vs. Elias.

Look back at Sting vs. Seth Rollins

WWE has posted a new 360° virtual interview with Sting and Seth Rollins looking back at Sting’s final wrestling match against Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015.