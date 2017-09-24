WWE presents the RAW-only No Mercy PPV live tonight (September 24) from Los Angeles, California on the WWE Network beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).
Scheduled to headline the RAW brand show tonight is Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.
Also advertised is a big John Cena vs. Roman Reigns singles match.
Here is how the card looks for tonight in Los Angeles.
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Fatal 5-Way Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Emma vs. Bayley
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore
Kickoff Show:
Apollo Crews vs. Elias
