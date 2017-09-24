WWE presents the RAW-only No Mercy PPV live tonight (September 24) from Los Angeles, California on the WWE Network beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Scheduled to headline the RAW brand show tonight is Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.

Also advertised is a big John Cena vs. Roman Reigns singles match.

Here is how the card looks for tonight in Los Angeles.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Fatal 5-Way Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Emma vs. Bayley

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore

Kickoff Show:

Apollo Crews vs. Elias

