If you missed it last night, Cesaro suffered a pretty nasty injury at No Mercy in Los Angeles when he was catapulted to the corner by Dean Ambrose.

Cesaro ended up bouncing part of his face off the corner steel ring post and smashed his two front teeth as a result of the spot. WWE immediately went to a replay of the aftermath.

#ICYMI Cesaro appears to have smashed his two front teeth tonight during the #RAW Tag Team Championships match still in progress pic.twitter.com/5quwSK44Eo — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 25, 2017

He did end up finishing the match for the RAW Tag Team Championships teaming with Sheamus against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a losing effort.

WWE posted this clip of doctors applying stitches backstage before he headed out to receive emergency dental work. You can check it out below courtesy of WWE.