MizTV to open RAW in Ontario

WWE announced last night at No Mercy that MizTV with special guest Roman Reigns will open RAW tonight live in Ontario, California.

Tonight marks the start of the build for the Hell in a Cell PPV on October 22, a show that is now being advertised to feature the main roster debut of Asuka.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Videos following No Mercy on Sunday

WWE posted these clips following No Mercy last night in Los Angeles.