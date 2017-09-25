Maria Kanellis announced on Instagram on Monday that she is 13 weeks pregnant, explaining the sudden absence of both Mike and Maria from WWE television.

Maria revealed they had put plans on hold regarding having a child and stated she fully intends on returning to WWE TV after the birth when she gets an okay from doctors.

“Mike has wanted children for a long time (he is gonna be a very good daddy) and my biological clock just recently started ticking!! Timing is everything and now is our perfect time for family. As far as the future… WWE is and has been my dream job and I plan on coming back with my doctor’s approval after the baby is born and get’s plenty of mommy time. But, until then, I will be posting my REAL updates on my social media accounts.”

WWE.com also covered the news this afternoon.

