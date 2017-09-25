To follow up on our earlier report, it appears the damage Cesaro suffered at No Mercy on Sunday night with his front teeth was a bit more complicated than originally realized.

WWE.com is reporting that his front teeth were actually pushed up into his upper jaw “by about 3 to 4 mm” according to WWE medical personnel Dr. Daquino.

“The next step is for him to see a maxillofacial surgeon today, most likely removing the teeth and then having some implants made. So hopeful we will have him up and running after Tuesday or so.”

As noted earlier, Cesaro received stitches in his bottom lip as well.