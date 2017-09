Bullet Club “invades” RAW in Ontario

Members of The Bullet Club (ROH Champion Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Hangman Page) showed up to “invade” the RAW taping last night in Ontario, California. Footage was posted as part of the “Being The Elite” YouTube series.

You can check out the video below.

9/25 Post-WWE RAW videos

WWE posted these clips after RAW last night in Ontario.