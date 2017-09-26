Early preview for Smackdown Live in Glendale

Advertised for tonight’s Smackdown Live in Glenadale, Arizona is the build for the Hell in a Cell PPV in two weeks involving the latest between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon.

Also scheduled for the show is Rusev holding a Pride of Bulgaria Celebration, The Hype Bros plan to call out The Usos and the latest between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Wrestleview.com will have live Smackdown coverage tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Nikki Bella on DWTS

WWE.com is reporting that Nikki Bella avoided first eliminations on last night’s “Dancing with the Stars” episode on ABC. Nikki scored a 21 performing the Viennese Waltz.

WWE star Charlotte Flair was in the audience (

You can check out a clip below courtesy of ABC (shown at the 1:11 mark).