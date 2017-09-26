Following tonight’s Smackdown Live in Glendale, new matches for the Hell in a Cell PPV in two weeks in Detroit were confirmed on Tuesday night.

AJ Styles will defend the WWE United States Championship against Baron Corbin, while Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler in a singles match was confirmed.

Also added to the show is a new stipulation for the previously announced WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships match. While not officially confirmed yet, The New Day challenged The Usos to have the title match take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Another match teased for the show in two weeks was Randy Orton vs. Rusev, with Orton challenging Rusev to a match at the PPV after interrupting his Bulgarian celebration.

Here is how the card looks as of Tuesday evening.

Hell in a Cell Match

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships

(Hell in a Cell Match – not yet confirmed, but expected)

The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos

WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. Rusev (not yet confirmed, but expected)

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair