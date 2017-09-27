The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for September 26, 2017.

This week’s episode from Glendale drew 2.54 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up slightly from last week’s show that drew 2.51 million viewers. WWE again came in at No. 2 for the night on cable on Tuesday in the 18-49 demographic.

“American Horror Story” on FX once again won the night on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, averaged a 0.82 rating. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 0.74 rating.