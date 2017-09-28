Upcoming WWE schedule for 9/28-10/5

Upcoming WWE schedule of live events from September 28 to October 5, 2017.

* 9/28 NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida

* 9/29 NXT live event in Tampa, Florida

* 9/29 live event in Grand Forks, North Dakota

* 9/30 NXT live event in Cocoa Beach, Florida

* 9/30 live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba

* 9/30 live event in Boise, Idaho

* 10/1 live event in Casper, Wyoming

* 10/1 live event in Spokane, Washington

* 10/2 RAW TV tapings in Denver, Colorado

* 10/2 live event in Pueblo, Colorado

* 10/3 Smackdown and 205 Live TV Tapings in Denver, Colorado

* 10/5 NXT live event in Dade City, Florida

