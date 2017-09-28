Hulk Hogan talks Gawker lawsuit

This past weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan sat down with TMZ’s Harvey Levin as part of of the “OBJECTified” series on FOX News Channel. Hogan was asked specifically about his successful lawsuit against Gawker that made headlines worldwide.

“It was much bigger than me or much bigger than my career. This was something that and you know, I’ve said it before and I’m not joking around. You know as a wrestler, that was a great part of my life but now that I understand why I’m here – wrestling was just a setup. It was just a setup, a stepping stone for who I am and what I’m meant to do and be. No matter what happened in my career, this was so much bigger.”

You can check out a clip below courtesy of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) OBJECTified.

The New Day goes sneaker shopping

Sneaker Shopping With The New Day

WWE superstars The New Day, made up of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods, are the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history, and they met up with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in New York City to talk about the sneakers they wear in the ring with special guest Wale.

In the episode, Kofi talks about the Nike LeBron sneakers that he wore the first time The New Day joined as a tag team. The guys also talk about why more wrestlers in the WWE are starting to wear sneakers in the ring and how Kofi helped pave the way for people to ditch their boots. Later in the episode, veteran wrestling fan, Wale joins the trio to talk about his “Intercontinental Champ” sneakers that he made with ASICS and the current crossover between wrestling and the sneakers community. In the end, all four of the guys go shopping, spending over $5,200 on Jordans, Air Maxes, and rare and expensive collaborations from Nike and Adidas.