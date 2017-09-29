Samoa Joe comments on injury recovery

Sky Sports is featuring an interview with WWE star Samoa Joe where he talks about his current injury recovery suffering a torn meniscus in his knee.

Joe also revealed he underwent nasal surgery after many broken noses in his career.

“The recovery’s going really well but I’ve only been able to perform at about 80 per cent capacity since joining NXT. Back then I had no chance to take time off because of the WWE opportunity, before I was just treating the knee problem with ice and elevation at home. Now it’s the best I’ve ever felt, it really is. I also needed nasal surgery as I’ve broken my nose about eight times in my career so I was only breathing at around 60 per cent. You have no idea how invigorating it is now.”

Young Bucks hold auction

The following press release was issued on Thursday noting that The Young Bucks will be holding an auction for “Too Sweet” ring worn tights. 100% of all of the proceeds generated will go to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

This is in response to the news that broke on Thursday that WWE had sent a cease and desist letter to the Bucks over the use of the “too sweet” gesture on merchandise.

Young Bucks “Too Sweet” Ring Worn Tights up for auction–100% of the sale of these tights will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.—September 28, 2017—The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, are auctioning two pair of Too Sweet Ring Worn Wrestling Tights, famously used in “Being the Elite” episode 47 during Matt’s mid-match promo. These were also worn in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Ring of Honor Wrestling.

100% of the sale of these tights will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

This is the ONLY set ever made and worn by the Bucks. The Bucks will sign them if requested to do so. The auction will run from now until 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time Sunday, October 1.

“Seeing how we’ll obviously no longer be able to use these tights, we have decided to turn a negative into a positive and give back. We have chosen Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to receive 100% of the funds raised in our eBay auction. We decided to give back to this particular hospital, because we were so touched by the children and hospital staff we spent some time with during our recent visit,” said Matt Jackson.